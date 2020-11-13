SunOpta Inc. [STKL] gain 238.80% so far this year. What now?

SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ: STKL] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 7.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.47. The company report on November 10, 2020 that SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.

Divestiture further intensifies SunOpta’s focus on value-added plant-based foods and beverages.

Lowers commodity trading exposure while enhancing long-term growth rate and margins.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1130274 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SunOpta Inc. stands at 9.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.94%.

The market cap for STKL stock reached $763.57 million, with 89.64 million shares outstanding and 86.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 647.53K shares, STKL reached a trading volume of 1130274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SunOpta Inc. [STKL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STKL shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STKL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wunderlich have made an estimate for SunOpta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2016, representing the official price target for SunOpta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $7.50, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on STKL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunOpta Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for STKL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has STKL stock performed recently?

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.83. With this latest performance, STKL shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunOpta Inc. [STKL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.73. SunOpta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.06.

Return on Total Capital for STKL is now -0.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.96. Additionally, STKL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 229.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] managed to generate an average of -$529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.SunOpta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunOpta Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunOpta Inc. go to 3.80%.

Insider trade positions for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]

There are presently around $533 million, or 62.50% of STKL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STKL stocks are: ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP with ownership of 12,105,155, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC, holding 9,731,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.43 million in STKL stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $68.55 million in STKL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunOpta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ:STKL] by around 8,794,644 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 6,038,343 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 48,113,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,946,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STKL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,699,604 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,336,351 shares during the same period.