Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] Is Currently 5.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [NYSE: SPH] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 5.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.58. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, announced earnings for its full year and fourth quarter ended September 26, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2020 ResultsNet income for fiscal 2020 was $60.8 million, or $0.98 per Common Unit, compared to $68.6 million, or $1.11 per Common Unit, in fiscal 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1632719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stands at 7.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.51%.

The market cap for SPH stock reached $1.10 billion, with 62.35 million shares outstanding and 61.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 385.83K shares, SPH reached a trading volume of 1632719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPH shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has SPH stock performed recently?

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.13. With this latest performance, SPH shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.73, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.13. Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.41.

Return on Total Capital for SPH is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.52. Additionally, SPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] managed to generate an average of $20,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH]

There are presently around $282 million, or 36.10% of SPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPH stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 8,432,905, which is approximately 4.863% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,085,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.07 million in SPH stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $12.42 million in SPH stock with ownership of nearly 65.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [NYSE:SPH] by around 1,864,366 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,645,510 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 9,526,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,036,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,254 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,618,482 shares during the same period.