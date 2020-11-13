Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $94

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] surged by $1.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $95.83 during the day while it closed the day at $95.04. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Starbucks Reports Q4 Fiscal 2020 Results.

Q4 Comparable Store Sales of -9% in the U.S. and -3% in China, Demonstrating Sustained RecoveryQ4 GAAP EPS of $0.33; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 Reflecting Substantial Improvement from Q3Active Starbucks® Rewards Membership in the U.S. Up 10% Year-Over-Year to 19.3 MillionFiscal 2021 Outlook Reaffirms Path to Full Recovery.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ended September 27, 2020. GAAP results in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also gained 5.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has inclined by 20.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.10% and gained 8.10% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $111.06 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 8108778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $93.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $89 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $101, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on SBUX stock. On September 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 77 to 99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.40 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.86, while it was recorded at 93.22 for the last single week of trading, and 79.08 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.51. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 46.59%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,713 million, or 71.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,002,442, which is approximately 0.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,509,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.56 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.79 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,005 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 53,087,872 shares. Additionally, 876 investors decreased positions by around 77,869,340 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 676,207,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 807,164,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,083,642 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 15,127,321 shares during the same period.