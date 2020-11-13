Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] Is Currently 25.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] price surged by 25.39 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Sino-Global Announces Financial Results for Its Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global”, or the “Company”), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistic service company, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

A sum of 14844297 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 103.96K shares. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.2427 and dropped to a low of $2.22 until finishing in the latest session at $2.42.

Guru’s Opinion on Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SINO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.97. With this latest performance, SINO shares gained by 44.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.71. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.73.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -30.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.89. Additionally, SINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$822,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of SINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 9,916, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.88% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LLC, holding 2,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in SINO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in SINO stock with ownership of nearly -87.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 12,680 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 17,713 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 15,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,680 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20 shares during the same period.