Seaport Global Securities lifts Azul S.A. [AZUL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] price plunged by -7.36 percent to reach at -$1.22. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Azul and Latam commence codeshare in Brazil.

Partnership announced in June includes benefits for TudoAzul and Latam Pass’ loyalty members.

Azul Airlines and Latam Airlines Brazil commence their codeshare agreement starting with 64 domestic routes in Brazil. The codeshare agreement announced on June 16 provides Brazilian customers the widest range of travel options across both connected route networks. In addition, members of the airlines’ loyalty programs, TudoAzul and Latam Pass will benefit from travel benefits and reciprocal points accrual on each airline.

A sum of 2181659 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.39M shares. Azul S.A. shares reached a high of $16.54 and dropped to a low of $15.28 until finishing in the latest session at $15.35.

The one-year AZUL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.09. The average equity rating for AZUL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $15.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AZUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.20, while it was recorded at 16.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Azul S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.00.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now 8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.00. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azul S.A. [AZUL] managed to generate an average of -$182,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AZUL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Azul S.A. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZUL.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $446 million, or 28.30% of AZUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZUL stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 4,052,036, which is approximately 9.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 2,868,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.02 million in AZUL stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $43.83 million in AZUL stock with ownership of nearly -8.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 7,099,486 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 8,676,792 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 13,297,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,073,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,472,834 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,904,601 shares during the same period.