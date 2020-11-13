Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] Is Currently -7.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE: STNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.27%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers” or the “Company”) reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Companys common stock.

Results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 .

Over the last 12 months, STNG stock dropped by -67.62%. The average equity rating for STNG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $625.29 million, with 54.91 million shares outstanding and 47.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, STNG stock reached a trading volume of 1506861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $37, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on STNG stock. On May 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STNG shares from 29 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scorpio Tankers Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, STNG shares dropped by -10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.06, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading, and 15.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scorpio Tankers Inc. Fundamentals:

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

STNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNG.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $270 million, or 52.20% of STNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNG stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,776,341, which is approximately -4.313% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,752,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.8 million in STNG stocks shares; and JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, currently with $15.71 million in STNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE:STNG] by around 6,262,136 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 8,174,531 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,298,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,735,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,362,515 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,778,840 shares during the same period.