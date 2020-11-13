Repligen Corporation [RGEN] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $241

Repligen Corporation [NASDAQ: RGEN] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 6.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $206.57. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Repligen Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance.

Reports record quarterly revenue of $94.1 million with strong margin expansion.

Overall revenue grew 35% year-over-year, with organic growth of 31%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1323903 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Repligen Corporation stands at 6.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.23%.

The market cap for RGEN stock reached $10.84 billion, with 52.55 million shares outstanding and 48.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 368.14K shares, RGEN reached a trading volume of 1323903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGEN shares is $183.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Repligen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $151 to $168. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Repligen Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $143 to $151, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on RGEN stock. On May 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RGEN shares from 100 to 143.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repligen Corporation is set at 8.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for RGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 229.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.10.

Repligen Corporation [RGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, RGEN shares gained by 21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.19 for Repligen Corporation [RGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.94, while it was recorded at 196.38 for the last single week of trading, and 130.01 for the last 200 days.

Repligen Corporation [RGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repligen Corporation [RGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.15. Repligen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.92.

Return on Total Capital for RGEN is now 3.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repligen Corporation [RGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.85. Additionally, RGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repligen Corporation [RGEN] managed to generate an average of $28,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Repligen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Earnings analysis for Repligen Corporation [RGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Repligen Corporation posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Repligen Corporation go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Repligen Corporation [RGEN]

There are presently around $9,321 million, or 86.80% of RGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,388,903, which is approximately -1.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,385,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.97 million in RGEN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $410.05 million in RGEN stock with ownership of nearly -14.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repligen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Repligen Corporation [NASDAQ:RGEN] by around 4,293,375 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 6,265,370 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 34,565,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,123,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGEN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,057,408 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 325,720 shares during the same period.