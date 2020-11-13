Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Stock trading around $1.14 per share: What’s Next?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 4.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.14.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3764807 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Remark Holdings Inc. stands at 9.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.41%.

The market cap for MARK stock reached $109.44 million, with 89.26 million shares outstanding and 85.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 3764807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.58.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, MARK shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1445, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2126 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $11 million, or 8.80% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,733,300, which is approximately 73.297% of the company’s market cap and around 13.99% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 1,664,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 million in MARK stocks shares; and SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/, currently with $1.72 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 6,239,881 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,555,802 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 205,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,001,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,641,540 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,803,988 shares during the same period.