RBC Capital Mkts lifts Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: JE] loss -15.90% on the last trading session, reaching $5.13 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that BizXL Solutions announces strategic partnership with Datamatics to bring end-to-end digital transformation and Lean Automation capability to enterprises in North America.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ – BizXL Solutions a boutique management consulting firm with offices in Toronto, Rochester and New York, supports enterprises with the design, development and delivery of innovative solutions to maximize value creation. BizXL Solutions, a trusted partner for strategy design and end-to-end business transformation services, announced strategic partnership with Datamatics. This partnership aims to bring the next generation digital services and transformation solutions to enterprises across North America.

Just Energy Group Inc. represents 47.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $246.18 million with the latest information. JE stock price has been found in the range of $5.10 to $5.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, JE reached a trading volume of 3159679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JE shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Just Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Just Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.50

Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, JE shares dropped by -14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.28 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Just Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.75.

Return on Total Capital for JE is now 22.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.24. Additionally, JE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 272.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] managed to generate an average of -$338,818 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Just Energy Group Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -188.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JE.

There are presently around $23 million, or 32.39% of JE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JE stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 2,511,587, which is approximately 251158600% of the company’s market cap and around 9.81% of the total institutional ownership; CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 868,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 million in JE stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.87 million in JE stock with ownership of nearly 50227.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Just Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:JE] by around 3,960,834 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 394,336 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 101,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,456,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,248,231 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 168,362 shares during the same period.