RBC Capital Mkts lifts HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ: HQY] closed the trading session at $63.90 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.29, while the highest price level was $67.42. The company report on November 3, 2020 that 14th edition of The Complete HSA Guidebook now available.

Includes 2021 tax changes and recent healthcare reform legislation.

HealthEquity announced the release of the 14th edition of The Complete HSA Guidebook, an industry leading educational tool that helps organizations and individuals improve their health and financial wellbeing through the better understanding and adoption of health savings accounts (HSAs).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.73 percent and weekly performance of 19.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 792.90K shares, HQY reached to a volume of 1121700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HQY shares is $66.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HQY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for HealthEquity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for HealthEquity Inc. stock. On March 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HQY shares from 86 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HealthEquity Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HQY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HQY in the course of the last twelve months was 47.61.

HQY stock trade performance evaluation

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.80. With this latest performance, HQY shares gained by 18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HQY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.10, while it was recorded at 63.00 for the last single week of trading, and 56.96 for the last 200 days.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.51 and a Gross Margin at +54.74. HealthEquity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.46.

Return on Total Capital for HQY is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.28. Additionally, HQY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] managed to generate an average of $13,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.HealthEquity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HealthEquity Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 113.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HQY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HealthEquity Inc. go to 17.50%.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,563 million, or 93.70% of HQY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HQY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,671,586, which is approximately 2.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,600,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.76 million in HQY stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $253.75 million in HQY stock with ownership of nearly 24.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HealthEquity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ:HQY] by around 7,152,164 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 9,800,261 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 54,458,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,410,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HQY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 837,301 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,873,868 shares during the same period.