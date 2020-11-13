Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Is Currently 7.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.75 during the day while it closed the day at $8.70. The company report on November 11, 2020 that From Wing Woman to Lead Actor: Zulily Launches Campaign to Reclaim and Modernize Mrs. Claus, Giving Her Recognition and Redefining Her Holiday Spirit.

The effort by the Seattle-based online retailer aims to spotlight women as society’s givers in a year when they’ve given more of themselves than ever before.

For women and moms, the spirit of giving isn’t reserved for the holidays; it’s who they are 365 days a year. To give back to society’s most selfless givers, online retailer Zulily launched today an integrated campaign that shines a much deserved and long overdue spotlight on one woman in particular: Mrs. Claus. The campaign recognizes and celebrates the spirit of Mrs. Claus in all women everywhere as society’s givers.

Qurate Retail Inc. stock has also gained 26.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QRTEA stock has inclined by 9.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.65% and gained 38.45% year-on date.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $3.62 billion, with 417.00 million shares outstanding and 379.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 7640388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on QRTEA stock. On March 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.27. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.30, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.05 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.41. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$18,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to 5.40%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,286 million, or 97.50% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 62,458,519, which is approximately -0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,751,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.04 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $201.12 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly -2.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

173 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 41,395,953 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 37,703,233 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 298,612,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,711,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,944,840 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,402,545 shares during the same period.