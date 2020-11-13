Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] is 4.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ: PXS] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.36 during the day while it closed the day at $1.18. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Pyxis Tankers Announces Date for the Release of the Third Quarter 2020 Results and Related Conference Call & Webcast.

MAROUSSI, GREECE – November 11, 2020 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, announced the following:.

Date of Earnings Release. We will issue our unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes in New York on Friday, November 13, 2020. We will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock has also gained 38.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PXS stock has inclined by 44.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.92% and gained 4.20% year-on date.

The market cap for PXS stock reached $25.97 million, with 21.49 million shares outstanding and 3.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 126.79K shares, PXS reached a trading volume of 17000300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]:

Noble Financial have made an estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Hold rating on PXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PXS stock trade performance evaluation

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.89. With this latest performance, PXS shares gained by 15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.19 for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8697, while it was recorded at 0.9124 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8777 for the last 200 days.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.82 and a Gross Margin at +15.55. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.01.

Return on Total Capital for PXS is now 0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.55. Additionally, PXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXS.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 67,238, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 81.68% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 46,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in PXS stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $1000.0 in PXS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pyxis Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ:PXS] by around 96,767 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 563 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,247 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.