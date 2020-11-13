Friday, November 13, 2020
Peel Hunt lifts Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Caleb Clifford

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, down -10.21%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GTE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71070.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is now -83.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GTE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.23 and lowest of $0.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.38, which means current price is +17.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 2147454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

Peel Hunt have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2271, while it was recorded at 0.2183 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3580 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $35 million, or 47.70% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 83,282,479, which is approximately -1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 41,493,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.67 million in GTE stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $1.25 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 7.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 3,508,852 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 55,196,822 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 107,951,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,656,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,213 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 16,955,131 shares during the same period.

Previous articleEnergizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 billion, down -19.95% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articlewhy Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.67

