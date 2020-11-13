Friday, November 13, 2020
Oppenheimer lifts Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Annabelle Farmer

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SONM] loss -9.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Sonim Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 11, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70819.

Sonim Technologies Inc. represents 65.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.28 million with the latest information. SONM stock price has been found in the range of $0.4805 to $0.537.

If compared to the average trading volume of 919.35K shares, SONM reached a trading volume of 1837458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sonim Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonim Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for SONM stock

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, SONM shares dropped by -22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6925, while it was recorded at 0.5543 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1377 for the last 200 days.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.62 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.22.

Return on Total Capital for SONM is now -79.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] managed to generate an average of -$64,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.89.Sonim Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonim Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]

There are presently around $17 million, or 63.30% of SONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 11,819,577, which is approximately 434.16% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 6,024,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 million in SONM stocks shares; and NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C., currently with $1.55 million in SONM stock with ownership of nearly -18.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM] by around 24,014,817 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,813,350 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,309,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,137,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,775,870 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 346,148 shares during the same period.

Previous articleStarbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $94
Next articleJP Morgan slashes price target on Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] – find out why.

