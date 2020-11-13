One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] is 28.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

One Stop Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: OSS] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 10.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.59. The company report on November 13, 2020 that OSS Reports Q3 2020 Revenue up 12% to $13.0 Million Sequentially, Driving Net Income to $858,000 or $0.05 per Share.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. All quarterly and first nine-month comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1020160 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of One Stop Systems Inc. stands at 8.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.35%.

The market cap for OSS stock reached $42.29 million, with 16.49 million shares outstanding and 11.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 163.04K shares, OSS reached a trading volume of 1020160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS]?

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for One Stop Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for One Stop Systems Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has OSS stock performed recently?

One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.40. With this latest performance, OSS shares gained by 13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.56 for One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

One Stop Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, One Stop Systems Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSS.

Insider trade positions for One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS]

There are presently around $11 million, or 28.50% of OSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSS stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 974,255, which is approximately -0.151% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 795,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 million in OSS stocks shares; and HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $1.93 million in OSS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in One Stop Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:OSS] by around 65,955 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 147,323 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,045,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,258,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,431 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 96,500 shares during the same period.