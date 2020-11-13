Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Is Currently 6.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] jumped around 5.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $90.87 at the close of the session, up 6.89%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Novavax to Host Conference Call for Questions Related to Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on November 10, 2020.

Novavax to host live Q&A due to technical difficulties during quarterly call.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, will host a conference call for the investment community to pose questions related to the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The call will be held because of technical issues experienced by the Company’s external conference call host during the earnings call that took place on November 9 at 4:30 pm. The call will be held following the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Novavax Inc. stock is now 2183.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $95.37 and lowest of $85.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 189.40, which means current price is +2,388.36% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 4948488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Sell rating on NVAX stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 101 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 7.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 180.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2068.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.79, while it was recorded at 86.96 for the last single week of trading, and 68.09 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $2,788 million, or 55.20% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,758,833, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,637,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.42 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $390.44 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly -6.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 15,042,539 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,710,303 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,929,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,682,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,082,179 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 155,758 shares during the same period.