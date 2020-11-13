Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Momo Inc. [MOMO] – find out why.

Momo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] closed the trading session at $15.83 on 11/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.85, while the highest price level was $16.48. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Momo to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on December 1, 2020.

Momo Inc. (Nasdaq: MOMO) (“Momo” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Momo’s management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.01 percent and weekly performance of 9.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, MOMO reached to a volume of 7475608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Momo Inc. [MOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Momo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Momo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MOMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momo Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

MOMO stock trade performance evaluation

Momo Inc. [MOMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, MOMO shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.89 for Momo Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.83, while it was recorded at 15.09 for the last single week of trading, and 20.56 for the last 200 days.

Momo Inc. [MOMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Momo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Momo Inc. [MOMO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Momo Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momo Inc. go to 2.67%.

Momo Inc. [MOMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,997 million, or 78.60% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 14,029,797, which is approximately 5.169% of the company’s market cap and around 3.11% of the total institutional ownership; OVERLOOK HOLDINGS LTD, holding 7,604,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.37 million in MOMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $109.42 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly -13.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Momo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 34,172,577 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 17,709,708 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 74,295,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,177,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,239,611 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,649,235 shares during the same period.