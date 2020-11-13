Market cap of Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL] reaches 357.80M – now what?

Piedmont Lithium Limited [NASDAQ: PLL] gained 8.02% or 1.96 points to close at $26.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3882625 shares. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Piedmont Lithium Announces Spodumene Concentrator Pilot Testwork Launched.

Pilot testwork will be completed on a 50t sample of ore collected from Piedmont’s Core Property.

SGS Canada will complete dense medium and flotation pilot work over the coming weeks.

It opened the trading session at $24.00, the shares rose to $28.70 and dropped to $23.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLL points out that the company has recorded 325.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -560.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, PLL reached to a volume of 3882625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piedmont Lithium Limited is set at 3.86 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.48.

Trading performance analysis for PLL stock

Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, PLL shares dropped by -23.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 325.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.43 for Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.46, while it was recorded at 23.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PLL is now -42.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.76. Additionally, PLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.06.

An analysis of insider ownership at Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL]

There are presently around $13 million, or 3.99% of PLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLL stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 498,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 5,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in PLL stocks shares; and DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT, currently with $58000.0 in PLL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Piedmont Lithium Limited [NASDAQ:PLL] by around 506,471 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 46,800 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 42,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,059 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 46,800 shares during the same period.