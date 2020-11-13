Market cap of Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] reaches 15.71M – now what?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] price plunged by -7.96 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Liquid Media Expands Slipstream Distribution Potential Built Upon The Unity Platform.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Slipstream action-adventure sports content using the Unity real-time development platform. Unity allows independent filmmakers through Slipstream to attain widespread distribution across more than 20 popular global platforms such as Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, leading AR and VR platforms and Smart TVs. Slipstream’s new platform, allowing global distribution with access to major media devices, is transformative for the Company.

In the past, filmmakers were frustrated and constrained by their inability get distribution and to monetize their work. Slipstream allows moviemakers to cut out third parties who previously were necessary to acquire and access distribution platforms. With Slipstream filmmakers submit films themselves and keep 70% of rental revenues, much more than previously paid. Filmmakers get easier and faster distribution and a larger cut of rental income than traditional existing distribution channels.

A sum of 1137514 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 459.96K shares. Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.02 and dropped to a low of $1.60 until finishing in the latest session at $1.85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.20. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 26.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5183, while it was recorded at 1.9340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8653 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1708.75 and a Gross Margin at -686.39. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1766.25.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -70.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.70% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: J. GOLDMAN & CO LP with ownership of 666,668, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $4000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 672,185 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 56,438 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 51,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 676,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,185 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 56,430 shares during the same period.