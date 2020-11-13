Market cap of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] reaches 15.77M – now what?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SXTC] price plunged by -5.51 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on September 9, 2020 that NASDAQ Granted China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Requirement.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) (“China SXT” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces (“TCMPs”), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements (“TCMHS”) announced that on September 8, 2020, it received notification from NASDAQ granting the Company an additional 180-day period, or until March 8, 2021, to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”).

Under NASDAQ Listing Rules, the Company was granted this extension because it met the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable NASDAQ listing requirements, except the bid price requirement. The Company provided written notice to NASDAQ of its intention to cure the bid price deficiency during the second compliance period by affecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

A sum of 1411892 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.53M shares. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.28 and dropped to a low of $0.25 until finishing in the latest session at $0.26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXTC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.98. With this latest performance, SXTC shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2704, while it was recorded at 0.2851 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4792 for the last 200 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.60% of SXTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXTC stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,228,517, which is approximately 1.261% of the company’s market cap and around 14.13% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 929,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in SXTC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $36000.0 in SXTC stock with ownership of nearly 9.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SXTC] by around 479,065 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 963,092 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,046,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,489,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXTC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,292 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.