Market cap of Ayro Inc. [AYRO] reaches 91.04M – now what?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] closed the trading session at $3.50 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.82, while the highest price level was $3.635. The company report on November 6, 2020 that AYRO Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Earnings conference call to be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), an engineer and manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), announces financial results for its third quarter of 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.45 percent and weekly performance of 15.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, AYRO reached to a volume of 8329581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

AYRO stock trade performance evaluation

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.51. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.31 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,539, which is approximately 11302.434% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, holding 17,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62000.0 in AYRO stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $54000.0 in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 105,560 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 18,479 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,392 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 18,384 shares during the same period.