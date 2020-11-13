Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 142.49M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] gained 9.50% on the last trading session, reaching $2.65 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Selected to Participate in the Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program (IPP) in State of Kansas.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics technologies, announced its selection as an industry partner in the next phase of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (U.S. DOT) Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program (IPP), the BEYOND program.

The original IPP was launched through a Presidential Memorandum in October 2017 with nine regional participants. The IPP participants and their industry partners used innovative strategies to craft successful safety cases to operate under the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) existing regulations. On October 30, 2020, the U.S. DOT announced that the three-year IPP successfully concluded on October 25, 2020. In the release, U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios noted, “The IPP propelled the American drone industry forward, allowing for unprecedented expansions in testing and operations through innovative private-public partnerships across the country. Now, the BEYOND program will build upon this success, tackling the next big challenges facing drone integration.”.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. represents 57.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $142.49 million with the latest information. UAVS stock price has been found in the range of $2.43 to $2.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 2454159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 237.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for UAVS stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.12. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 409.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.00% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 163,867, which is approximately 915.726% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 150,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in UAVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.31 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 596,598 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 104,167 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 17,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,216 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 104,167 shares during the same period.