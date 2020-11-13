Market cap of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] reaches 105.16M – now what?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.75 at the close of the session, up 5.19%. The company report on November 9, 2020 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Provides Business Update and Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Phase 1b/2a Trial With a Proprietary Long-Acting GLP-1 Agonist in Short Bowel Syndrome Top-Line Data Expected in Q4.

Continued Enrollment of Phase 3 Trial Larazotide in Celiac Disease, Interim Analysis Remains on Target for 1H 2021.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock is now 34.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMTR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.754 and lowest of $0.705 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.22, which means current price is +69.75% above from all time high which was touched on 08/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 1871101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has NMTR stock performed recently?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7268, while it was recorded at 0.7156 for the last single week of trading.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

Insider trade positions for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $21 million, or 18.90% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 715,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in NMTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.2 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 26,524,033 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,284,288 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 219,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,027,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,229,741 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,826 shares during the same period.