Market Analysts see Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: WPRT] gained 4.82% on the last trading session, reaching $2.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Westport Fuel Systems Announces the Establishment of an At-the-Market Equity Offering Program.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport” or “the Company”) announced that the Company has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue up to US$50 million (or the equivalent in Canadian dollars) of common shares (“Common Shares”) from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued (i) in ordinary brokers’ transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) or another U.S. marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded or (ii) in ordinary brokers’ transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of their sale or as otherwise permitted by law, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to fund additional development of its High Pressure Direct Injection (“Westport HPDI 2.0TM” or “HPDI”) technology and capital investment to meet growing HPDI demand, research and development, and general corporate purposes.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. represents 136.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $326.85 million with the latest information. WPRT stock price has been found in the range of $2.215 to $2.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, WPRT reached a trading volume of 4043003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on WPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for WPRT stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.91. With this latest performance, WPRT shares gained by 16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.56 for the last 200 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Return on Total Capital for WPRT is now -13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.74. Additionally, WPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] managed to generate an average of $193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]

There are presently around $60 million, or 17.97% of WPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPRT stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 6,269,453, which is approximately -1.182% of the company’s market cap and around 13.93% of the total institutional ownership; PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD, holding 4,796,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.46 million in WPRT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6.11 million in WPRT stock with ownership of nearly -26.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:WPRT] by around 2,681,416 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,230,328 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 16,179,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,091,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPRT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,607,739 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,556,046 shares during the same period.