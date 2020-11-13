Market Analysts see InMode Ltd. [INMD] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] plunged by -$2.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $44.38 during the day while it closed the day at $40.90. The company report on November 12, 2020 that InMode Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenues of $59.7 Million Represent 49% Year over Year Growth, GAAP and *Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.57 and $0.63.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) (“InMode”), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced consolidated financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:.

InMode Ltd. stock has also loss -0.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INMD stock has inclined by 29.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.99% and gained 4.34% year-on date.

The market cap for INMD stock reached $1.45 billion, with 35.94 million shares outstanding and 20.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 671.51K shares, INMD reached a trading volume of 1362871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2019, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.80.

INMD stock trade performance evaluation

InMode Ltd. [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.01, while it was recorded at 42.46 for the last single week of trading, and 31.72 for the last 200 days.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.13 and a Gross Margin at +87.06. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.11.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 52.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 55.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 40.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.80. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] managed to generate an average of $243,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InMode Ltd. [INMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InMode Ltd. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 13.80%.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $384 million, or 38.70% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: MIURA GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,175,000, which is approximately 29.121% of the company’s market cap and around 41.41% of the total institutional ownership; MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD., holding 696,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.5 million in INMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.91 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 664492.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 4,728,173 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,280,871 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,370,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,380,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,017,316 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,480,270 shares during the same period.