JP Morgan lifts News Corporation [NWSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] price plunged by -4.71 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: New Listings Decline Even Further as Buyers and Sellers Hit Pause During Election Week.

– Newly listed properties are down double-digits compared to last year.

– Home prices continue to evade the usual seasonal slowdown.

A sum of 2820161 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. News Corporation shares reached a high of $17.18 and dropped to a low of $16.23 until finishing in the latest session at $16.39.

The one-year NWSA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.6. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $15.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2019, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 127.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.07. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.64 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.44, while it was recorded at 16.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corporation Fundamentals:

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NWSA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, News Corporation posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 40.00%.

News Corporation [NWSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,108 million, or 98.30% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 65,749,732, which is approximately 3.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,730,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.03 million in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $514.01 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly 0.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 11,552,884 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 18,526,854 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 342,609,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,688,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,350,475 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,149,839 shares during the same period.