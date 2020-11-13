Jefferies lifts CureVac N.V. [CVAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] gained 12.51% on the last trading session, reaching $69.69 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that CureVac’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Suitable for Standard Fridge Temperature Logistics.

– Data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate support at least three months of stability at +5 C (+41 F).

CureVac N.V. represents 176.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.32 billion with the latest information. CVAC stock price has been found in the range of $64.67 to $71.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 1259369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CureVac N.V. [CVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $68.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 601.03.

Trading performance analysis for CVAC stock

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.03 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.06, while it was recorded at 59.61 for the last single week of trading.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -603.20 and a Gross Margin at -76.39. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -573.46.

Return on Total Capital for CVAC is now -303.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -297.20. Additionally, CVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 217.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] managed to generate an average of -$246,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

There are presently around $317 million, or 18.60% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 3,896,475, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 58.63% of the total institutional ownership; DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE, holding 435,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.35 million in CVAC stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $6.64 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CureVac N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 4,555,848 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,555,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,555,848 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.