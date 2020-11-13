Innodata Inc. [INOD] Stock trading around $3.67 per share: What’s Next?

Innodata Inc. [NASDAQ: INOD] price surged by 22.74 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Innodata, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Innodata, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70987.

A sum of 2403887 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 172.44K shares. Innodata Inc. shares reached a high of $4.35 and dropped to a low of $3.12 until finishing in the latest session at $3.67.

Guru’s Opinion on Innodata Inc. [INOD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innodata Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for INOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for INOD in the course of the last twelve months was 31.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

INOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Innodata Inc. [INOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.99. With this latest performance, INOD shares gained by 26.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 219.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for Innodata Inc. [INOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 1.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Innodata Inc. Fundamentals:

Innodata Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

INOD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innodata Inc. go to 20.00%.

Innodata Inc. [INOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 19.90% of INOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,014,930, which is approximately 6.461% of the company’s market cap and around 10.46% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 866,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 million in INOD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.08 million in INOD stock with ownership of nearly 0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Innodata Inc. [NASDAQ:INOD] by around 127,178 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 79,480 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,043,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,250,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INOD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,098 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 50,305 shares during the same period.