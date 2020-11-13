HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM] is -57.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTGM] traded at a low on 11/11/20, posting a -9.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on November 11, 2020 that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Call scheduled for today, November 10, at 4:30pm ET.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4174177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stands at 8.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.50%.

The market cap for HTGM stock reached $20.20 million, with 65.76 million shares outstanding and 52.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, HTGM reached a trading volume of 4174177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on HTGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has HTGM stock performed recently?

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, HTGM shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3235, while it was recorded at 0.3217 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4649 for the last 200 days.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.60. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.49.

Return on Total Capital for HTGM is now -49.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.00. Additionally, HTGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM] managed to generate an average of -$172,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings analysis for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTGM.

Insider trade positions for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM]

There are presently around $4 million, or 29.90% of HTGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTGM stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,060,160, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,426,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in HTGM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.49 million in HTGM stock with ownership of nearly -0.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTGM] by around 2,577,421 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 6,228,443 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,497,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,303,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTGM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,108,365 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,576,313 shares during the same period.