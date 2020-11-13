H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] – find out why.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DNLI] gained 5.70% on the last trading session, reaching $69.94 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV:IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II).

After four weekly intravenous doses of DNL310, a 76% mean reduction in CSF GAG levels (heparan sulfate) from baseline was observed, with normal healthy levels being achieved in four of five patients.

Based on Cohort A safety data review, an independent data monitoring committee recommended continuing the study without modifications, enabling progression to Cohort B, including enrollment of younger patients, and continuation of dose escalation in Cohort A.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. represents 107.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.14 billion with the latest information. DNLI stock price has been found in the range of $65.27 to $70.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 658.46K shares, DNLI reached a trading volume of 1359937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNLI shares is $39.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DNLI stock. On August 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DNLI shares from 28 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denali Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 257.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.81. With this latest performance, DNLI shares gained by 60.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 361.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.05 for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.60, while it was recorded at 61.23 for the last single week of trading, and 28.47 for the last 200 days.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -793.48. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.74.

Return on Total Capital for DNLI is now -41.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.37. Additionally, DNLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] managed to generate an average of -$757,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNLI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]

There are presently around $5,945 million, or 90.10% of DNLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNLI stocks are: CRESTLINE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 13,644,881, which is approximately -12.352% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 10,827,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $757.25 million in DNLI stocks shares; and FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., currently with $558.14 million in DNLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denali Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DNLI] by around 6,677,929 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,970,074 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 73,350,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,998,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNLI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,113,841 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 258,605 shares during the same period.