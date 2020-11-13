GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell -34.51% so far this year. What now?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.17 during the day while it closed the day at $7.61. The company report on November 3, 2020 that GrafTech International Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69107.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock has also gained 15.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAF stock has inclined by 4.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.86% and lost -34.51% year-on date.

The market cap for EAF stock reached $1.94 billion, with 267.27 million shares outstanding and 267.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, EAF reached a trading volume of 1661977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $8.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on EAF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

EAF stock trade performance evaluation

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.83. With this latest performance, EAF shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 7.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.88 and a Gross Margin at +57.59. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.58.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 87.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 70.96. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 161.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 119.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $553,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrafTech International Ltd. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -7.04%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,062 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 199,216,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,218,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.94 million in EAF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.54 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly -1.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrafTech International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 16,599,423 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 12,071,789 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 242,328,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,000,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,652,598 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,047,035 shares during the same period.