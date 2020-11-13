Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] Is Currently -8.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] loss -8.99% on the last trading session, reaching $8.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2020 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FLDM, GLNG and ACB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

FLDM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fluidigm-corporation-information-request-form?prid=10915&wire=1GLNG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/golar-lng-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=10915&wire=1ACB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurora-cannabis-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10915&wire=1.

Golar LNG Limited represents 90.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $848.78 million with the latest information. GLNG stock price has been found in the range of $8.255 to $9.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, GLNG reached a trading volume of 1517162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Golar LNG Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GLNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Limited is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for GLNG stock

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 8.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.39 and a Gross Margin at +39.13. Golar LNG Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.23.

Return on Total Capital for GLNG is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.92. Additionally, GLNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Golar LNG Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golar LNG Limited posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLNG.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]

There are presently around $502 million, or 77.80% of GLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLNG stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 11,173,939, which is approximately -0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,716,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.08 million in GLNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $42.52 million in GLNG stock with ownership of nearly 8.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG] by around 6,674,475 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,949,840 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 46,541,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,165,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLNG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,492,083 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 404,370 shares during the same period.