Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] stock Upgrade by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $10

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.72 during the day while it closed the day at $7.01. The company report on November 12, 2020 that UATP Forms Partnership With Fly Now Pay Later To Offer Travelers Installment Payment Plans.

Installment payments allow travelers to plan the perfect trip while paying over a scheduled length of time.

UATP announced a new strategic partnership with Fly Now Pay Later (FNPL) to give travelers the opportunity to purchase travel via installment plans. The UATP-FNPL partnership allows travelers to instantly spread the cost of their travel plans over time, making those once distant-thought travel plans, now a reality.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock has also gained 10.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOL stock has inclined by 2.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 87.94% and lost -61.21% year-on date.

The market cap for GOL stock reached $932.89 million, with 177.00 million shares outstanding and 132.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, GOL reached a trading volume of 3591915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $10.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

GOL stock trade performance evaluation

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.84, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +29.03. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.85.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now 36.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.32. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 213.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$7,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOL.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130 million, or 16.50% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 4,030,508, which is approximately -28.803% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,194,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.39 million in GOL stocks shares; and U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, currently with $11.33 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly 107.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 4,326,168 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,501,830 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,712,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,540,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,687,254 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 598,201 shares during the same period.