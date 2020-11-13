G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] Revenue clocked in at $2.59 billion, down -53.81% YTD: What’s Next?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: GIII] closed the trading session at $15.48 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.26, while the highest price level was $16.275. The company report on September 25, 2020 that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces the Election of Robert L. Johnson to Its Board of Directors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII) announced the election of Mr. Robert L. Johnson, Founder and Chairman of The RLJ Companies, LLC and former Founder and Chairman of Black Entertainment Television (BET), to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our Board of Directors. Bob’s success as an entrepreneur and significant business expertise across multiple industries will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all our stakeholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.81 percent and weekly performance of 2.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 931.93K shares, GIII reached to a volume of 1005475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIII shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIII stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GIII stock. On June 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GIII shares from 10 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIII in the course of the last twelve months was 2.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GIII stock trade performance evaluation

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, GIII shares gained by 10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading, and 13.59 for the last 200 days.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +34.15. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for GIII is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.98. Additionally, GIII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] managed to generate an average of $17,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. go to -4.20%.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $712 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,382,040, which is approximately -6.956% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,300,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.56 million in GIII stocks shares; and CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC, currently with $57.63 million in GIII stock with ownership of nearly 47.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:GIII] by around 7,361,865 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 9,567,349 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 29,086,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,015,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIII stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,363,401 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,020,580 shares during the same period.