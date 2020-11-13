Frontline Ltd. [FRO] Revenue clocked in at $1.32 billion, down -51.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.45 during the day while it closed the day at $6.18. The company report on November 12, 2020 that LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman.

Delfin Midstream (“Delfin”) announced that Oscar Spieler has decided to join as Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Spieler has had a renowned executive career in the LNG, shipping, offshore energy, and green energy industries, including as CEO at Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG), Frontline (NYSE: FRO) and Sea Production, and as Chairman of Quantafuel (QFUEL-ME). Mr. Spieler brings relevant expertise, having successfully led the development and execution of the first FLNG Vessel at Golar, delivering FLNG Hilli Episeyo under budget and putting it into commercial operation.

Delfin recently announced the completion of its FEED for a Newbuild FLNG vessel. The FEED results, together with the overall project development activities, enable the Company to execute the project for a total capital cost of around 550 $/tpa(1). The Company is also using its low-cost FLNG infrastructure and technology to develop additional projects in North America.

Frontline Ltd. stock has also gained 7.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRO stock has declined by -28.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.15% and lost -51.94% year-on date.

The market cap for FRO stock reached $1.21 billion, with 197.69 million shares outstanding and 99.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 1725344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

FRO stock trade performance evaluation

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, FRO shares dropped by -8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.58, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 7.80 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Frontline Ltd. [FRO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontline Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontline Ltd. go to 5.00%.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $307 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 8,368,351, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,857,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.2 million in FRO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $29.11 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 37.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 12,701,679 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 14,151,567 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,780,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,633,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,185,002 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 9,674,918 shares during the same period.