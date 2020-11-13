Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] is -5.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FOSL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.56%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Fossil Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 3, 2020.

Third Quarter Summary.

Over the last 12 months, FOSL stock dropped by -6.31%. The one-year Fossil Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -197.2. The average equity rating for FOSL stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $406.20 million, with 51.19 million shares outstanding and 46.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, FOSL stock reached a trading volume of 14756412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOSL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOSL stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Fossil Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Fossil Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on FOSL stock. On February 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FOSL shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fossil Group Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOSL in the course of the last twelve months was 54.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FOSL Stock Performance Analysis:

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.56. With this latest performance, FOSL shares gained by 26.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 6.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fossil Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Fossil Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

FOSL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fossil Group Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fossil Group Inc. go to 14.90%.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $333 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOSL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,406,422, which is approximately 0.019% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,902,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.28 million in FOSL stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $32.47 million in FOSL stock with ownership of nearly -8.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FOSL] by around 3,269,037 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,310,904 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 36,254,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,834,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOSL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,978 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,271,577 shares during the same period.