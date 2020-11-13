For Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: SRRK] gained 8.59% on the last trading session, reaching $46.00 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Scholar Rock to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:45 pm ET.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation represents 29.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.59 billion with the latest information. SRRK stock price has been found in the range of $41.73 to $47.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, SRRK reached a trading volume of 1462579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRRK shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, SRRK shares gained by 230.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 456.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.64 for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 42.81 for the last single week of trading, and 17.17 for the last 200 days.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -266.16. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -248.88.

Return on Total Capital for SRRK is now -48.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, SRRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] managed to generate an average of -$548,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRRK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]

There are presently around $922 million, or 79.20% of SRRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRRK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,481,084, which is approximately 0.22% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 2,875,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.29 million in SRRK stocks shares; and BELLEVUE GROUP AG, currently with $126.32 million in SRRK stock with ownership of nearly 1.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:SRRK] by around 764,839 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 727,523 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 18,547,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,039,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRRK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 259,492 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 444,461 shares during the same period.