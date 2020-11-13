For GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] price plunged by -6.52 percent to reach at -$3.33. The company report on November 12, 2020 that GoodRx Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, has released its third quarter 2020 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

A sum of 3552661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.76M shares. GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $50.0374 and dropped to a low of $47.54 until finishing in the latest session at $47.77.

The one-year GDRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.61. The average equity rating for GDRX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $58.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.67.

GDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX], while it was recorded at 50.35 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into GoodRx Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

GDRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 31.69%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,576 million, or 36.70% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: SPECTRUM EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 48,145,075, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,113,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.21 million in GDRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $42.2 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 53,926,462 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,926,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,926,462 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.