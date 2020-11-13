For GoHealth Inc. [GOCO], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] traded at a low on 11/13/20, posting a -16.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.11. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Gohealth Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth, Inc. – GOCO.

New Orleans, Louisiana–(Newsfile Corp. – November 12, 2020) – Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against GoHealth, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOCO), if they purchased the Company’s Class A common stock issued in connection with its July 2020 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4537168 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GoHealth Inc. stands at 7.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.20%.

The market cap for GOCO stock reached $3.35 billion, with 301.45 million shares outstanding and 43.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, GOCO reached a trading volume of 4537168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04.

How has GOCO stock performed recently?

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 12.50 for the last single week of trading.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.61.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.91. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]

There are presently around $125 million, or 84.90% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,385,706, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,163,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.14 million in GOCO stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $17.86 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 11,261,920 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,261,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,261,920 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.