For BioNTech SE [BNTX], Analyst sees a rise to $98. What next?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] price plunged by -7.14 percent to reach at -$7.82. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU with 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 mRNA-based Vaccine Candidate against COVID-19.

Agreement provides a supply of 200 million doses and an option to request additional 100 million doses, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

The vaccine supply for the EU will be produced by BioNTech’s manufacturing sites in Germany and Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium and based on current projections, the companies expect to produce globally up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

A sum of 3587919 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.75M shares. BioNTech SE shares reached a high of $107.1287 and dropped to a low of $100.50 until finishing in the latest session at $101.63.

The one-year BNTX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.68. The average equity rating for BNTX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $81.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $71 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. On May 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BNTX shares from 48 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 6.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

BNTX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioNTech SE [BNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 447.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.04, while it was recorded at 104.13 for the last single week of trading, and 60.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioNTech SE Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.03 and a Gross Margin at +54.15. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -164.89.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -40.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.04. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of -$152,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

BNTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioNTech SE posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTX.

BioNTech SE [BNTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,867 million, or 12.00% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,210,814, which is approximately 1283.232% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 3,069,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.92 million in BNTX stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $281.8 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 6.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 19,272,590 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 723,397 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,211,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,207,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,713,720 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 260,762 shares during the same period.