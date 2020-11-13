Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 billion, down -19.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Energizer Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ENR] traded at a low on 11/13/20, posting a -14.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.20. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Financial Outlook for Fiscal 2021 and New Share Repurchase Authorization.

– Strong top-line growth with fiscal fourth quarter reported net sales increase of 6.1% due to organic net sales growth and fiscal 2020 reported net sales increase of 10.0%, including 2.5% of organic growth.(1).

– Diluted net loss from continuing operations per common share of $0.67 in the fourth fiscal quarter, and Diluted net earnings from continuing operations per common share of $0.44 in fiscal 2020, and includes loss on debt extinguishment, impact of acquisition and integration costs and higher than expected COVID costs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3333106 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energizer Holdings Inc. stands at 4.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.45%.

The market cap for ENR stock reached $2.71 billion, with 68.50 million shares outstanding and 58.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 570.39K shares, ENR reached a trading volume of 3333106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENR shares is $50.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energizer Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Energizer Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $34, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ENR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energizer Holdings Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ENR stock performed recently?

Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.66. With this latest performance, ENR shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.51, while it was recorded at 45.25 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +41.01. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.59.

Return on Total Capital for ENR is now 13.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 642.72. Additionally, ENR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] managed to generate an average of $8,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Energizer Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energizer Holdings Inc. posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energizer Holdings Inc. go to 9.90%.

Insider trade positions for Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]

There are presently around $2,471 million, or 92.10% of ENR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,661,916, which is approximately -21.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,167,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.93 million in ENR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $246.05 million in ENR stock with ownership of nearly 0.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energizer Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Energizer Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ENR] by around 4,436,084 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 6,809,771 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 50,216,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,462,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,138,674 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 343,500 shares during the same period.