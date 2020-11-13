Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] moved up 4.57: Why It’s Important

Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] gained 4.57% on the last trading session, reaching $33.86 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Edgewell Personal Care Company Announces Details for Its Virtual Investor Day on November 20, 2020.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) announced that Rod Little, President and CEO, along with members of the executive leadership team will unveil the details of a comprehensive strategy to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value at its Virtual Investor Day on Friday, November 20, 2020. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude around noon.

A live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible on https://ir.edgewell.com at the time of the meeting. Please click here to register for the event in advance. Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on https://ir.edgewell.com following the conclusion of the event.

Edgewell Personal Care Company represents 54.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.81 billion with the latest information. EPC stock price has been found in the range of $31.96 to $35.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 436.12K shares, EPC reached a trading volume of 2027423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPC shares is $34.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Edgewell Personal Care Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Edgewell Personal Care Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $34, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on EPC stock. On July 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for EPC shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgewell Personal Care Company is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for EPC stock

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.65. With this latest performance, EPC shares gained by 12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.05 for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.90, while it was recorded at 31.43 for the last single week of trading, and 29.27 for the last 200 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.38.

Return on Total Capital for EPC is now 10.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.30. Additionally, EPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] managed to generate an average of -$62,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Edgewell Personal Care Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edgewell Personal Care Company posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 89.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edgewell Personal Care Company go to -14.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]

There are presently around $1,812 million, or 99.30% of EPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,055,103, which is approximately -1.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,945,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.31 million in EPC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $154.87 million in EPC stock with ownership of nearly 18.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edgewell Personal Care Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE:EPC] by around 5,463,206 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 5,320,818 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 42,743,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,527,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 831,786 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,074,468 shares during the same period.