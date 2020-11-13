Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] moved up 11.09: Why It’s Important

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ: DYNT] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.59 at the close of the session, up 11.09%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Dynatronics Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2021.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $12.1 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 26.0%, compared to $16.4 million in the same period of the prior year. Gross profit decreased $1.3 million, or 24.3%, to $3.9 million compared to $5.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease in net sales and gross profit compared to the prior year period were primarily attributable to COVID-19 precautions and associated deferral on elective procedures. Gross margin for the quarter was 32.2% compared to 31.4% in the same period of the prior year.

Dynatronics Corporation stock is now -28.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DYNT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6499 and lowest of $0.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.70, which means current price is +12.81% above from all time high which was touched on 02/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 178.67K shares, DYNT reached a trading volume of 1193632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Dynatronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatronics Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DYNT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DYNT stock performed recently?

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, DYNT shares dropped by -19.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6717, while it was recorded at 0.5627 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8534 for the last 200 days.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.60 and a Gross Margin at +27.90. Dynatronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.41.

Return on Total Capital for DYNT is now -7.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.73. Additionally, DYNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] managed to generate an average of -$17,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Dynatronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatronics Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DYNT.

Insider trade positions for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.60% of DYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYNT stocks are: FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 455,655, which is approximately 1.257% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 435,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in DYNT stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $43000.0 in DYNT stock with ownership of nearly 59.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT] by around 203,858 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 23,010 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 897,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,124,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYNT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,760 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 22,970 shares during the same period.