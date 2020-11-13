Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] is -67.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] closed the trading session at $1.47 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.46, while the highest price level was $1.62. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70381.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.11 percent and weekly performance of 13.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, CPG reached to a volume of 2382067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12.

CPG stock trade performance evaluation

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.08. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3320, while it was recorded at 1.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5988 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.37. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.91.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 6.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.77. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of -$1,195,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $220 million, or 33.39% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 28,312,539, which is approximately 39.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,833,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.27 million in CPG stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $23.04 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 16,898,428 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 33,968,208 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 99,106,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,972,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,324,578 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 10,960,587 shares during the same period.