Credit Suisse lifts Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $0.35 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.35, while the highest price level was $0.37. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Denison announces decision to resume formal Environmental Assessment process for Wheeler River.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce its decision to restart the formal Environmental Assessment (“EA”) process for the 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”) effective January 2021. The decision to resume the EA process marks the end of the temporary suspension announced in March 2020 amidst the significant social and economic disruption that emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (see Denison’s news release from March 20, 2020). View PDF Version.

David Cates, Denison’s President & CEO, commented, “In the coming days, formal notifications will be submitted to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (‘CNSC’) and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (‘MOE’)to restart the EA process. These notifications will inform the regulators of Denison’s intention to resume various activities designed to meet the regulatory requirements for an Environmental Impact Statement (‘EIS’) supporting the advancement of Wheeler River as Canada’s first In-Situ Recovery (‘ISR’) uranium mine.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.16 percent and weekly performance of 1.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 1075201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3904, while it was recorded at 0.3571 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3855 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.26 and a Gross Margin at -100.41. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.67.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -11.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.48. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.