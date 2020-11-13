Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] moved up 20.09: Why It’s Important

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.568 during the day while it closed the day at $0.56. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Color Star Technology Secures Naming Rights for Wu Muye Piano World Tour.

The “Color World” Named Tour Will Kick off on November 15, 2020 in Changsha, Hunan Province.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company”, or “Color Star”), a company engaged in the businesses of providing online and offline paid knowledge services for the media, entertainment and culture industries globally, announced that it has secured the naming rights for the Wu Muye Piano World Tour, under the name “Color World – Wu Muye Piano World Tour”. The “Color World” named world tour will kick off in Changsha, the Capital City of Hunan Province, China on November 15, 2020.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 12.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCW stock has declined by -37.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.19% and lost -61.12% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $30.50 million, with 54.16 million shares outstanding and 6.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 4651407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5682, while it was recorded at 0.5001 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7378 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.19 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.96.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -26.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -281.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,622.29. Additionally, CSCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$61,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.18% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 38,770, which is approximately 210.906% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LLC, holding 38,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $6000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 74,810 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 7,266 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,510 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.