Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] fell -41.61% so far this year. What now?

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] closed the trading session at $30.65 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.065, while the highest price level was $32.25. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Cimarex Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $259 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.61 percent and weekly performance of 13.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, XEC reached to a volume of 1212864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEC shares is $39.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Cimarex Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on XEC stock. On September 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for XEC shares from 35 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimarex Energy Co. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for XEC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

XEC stock trade performance evaluation

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.73. With this latest performance, XEC shares gained by 19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.17 for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.86, while it was recorded at 30.71 for the last single week of trading, and 26.39 for the last 200 days.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37 and a Gross Margin at +36.85. Cimarex Energy Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.34.

Return on Total Capital for XEC is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.83. Additionally, XEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] managed to generate an average of -$127,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Cimarex Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cimarex Energy Co. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimarex Energy Co. go to 14.72%.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,759 million, or 95.80% of XEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,016,672, which is approximately 1.766% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,565,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.55 million in XEC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $139.57 million in XEC stock with ownership of nearly -16.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cimarex Energy Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC] by around 12,613,882 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 18,962,138 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 58,440,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,016,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,650,999 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,251,438 shares during the same period.