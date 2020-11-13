CIBC lifts Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.39 at the close of the session, down -11.87%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Sundial Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock is now -87.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4289 and lowest of $0.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.02, which means current price is +179.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 49.48M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 214539643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]?

CIBC have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SNDL shares from 10 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 123.12. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 81.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.07 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2360, while it was recorded at 0.3505 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6603 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.06 and a Gross Margin at +6.53. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -357.85.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -35.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -253.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.01. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$192,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -628.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.60% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,287,208, which is approximately 2.973% of the company’s market cap and around 6.59% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWGRASS CAPITAL PARTNERS (US) LP, holding 1,106,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in SNDL stocks shares; and ARROWGRASS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.43 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 776,280 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 772,150 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 10,985,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,533,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,248 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 522,040 shares during the same period.