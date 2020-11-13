Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Stock trading around $31.96 per share: What’s Next?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] closed the trading session at $31.96 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.50, while the highest price level was $32.75. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Celsius Delivers Record Third Quarter Revenue of $36.8M, up 80%.

North America Third Quarter 2020 Revenue Grows 60% to $26.9 Million up from $16.8 Million.

Distribution Expansion and Robust Demand for Portfolio Continues to Drive Momentum.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 561.70 percent and weekly performance of 33.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 393.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 986.89K shares, CELH reached to a volume of 6991190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $26.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 2557.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CELH stock trade performance evaluation

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.95. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 45.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 393.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 741.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.87 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.73, while it was recorded at 25.70 for the last single week of trading, and 12.62 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.47. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.27.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.01. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of $83,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,180 million, or 45.40% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,112,651, which is approximately 21.617% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,140,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.4 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.81 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 0.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 8,050,635 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,070,890 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 26,813,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,935,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,051,008 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 859,416 shares during the same period.