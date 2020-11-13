BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] Revenue clocked in at $26.50 million, down -43.91% YTD: What’s Next?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, up 4.38%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that BIOLASE Reports Strong Sequential Revenue Growth In Third Quarter 2020.

Reopening of Dental Practices Drives Sequential Revenue Growth.

Clinically Proven Product Portfolio Reduces Potential Risk of Infectious Pathogens; Creates Significant Growth Opportunities as Dental Professionals Seek Safer Technologies to Treat Patients.

BIOLASE Inc. stock is now -43.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIOL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3145 and lowest of $0.288 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.96, which means current price is +46.92% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 3189952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has BIOL stock performed recently?

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.77. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2903, while it was recorded at 0.2924 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4329 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIOLASE Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.20% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,739,100, which is approximately -66.383% of the company’s market cap and around 10.73% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,111,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in BIOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.31 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly 3.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 839,762 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 7,606,415 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,214,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,231,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 270,386 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,882,201 shares during the same period.